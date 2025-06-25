Hart district board approves LCAP, budget 

The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board Wednesday morning approved the district’s local control and accountability plan, also known as LCAP, and adopted the budget for the next school year.

At last week’s board meeting, Jan Daisher, director of special programs and professional development, presented a draft of the annual update of the district’s LCAP. Every year the board must go over how the plan is going and reflect on the previous year and review how to spend some of the state funds between those years, said Daisher.

She added the district was heading into the second year of its 2024-2027 three-year LCAP plan. The Hart district’s goals were listed to be:

Ensure that all students have access to highly qualified teachers, counselors, standards-aligned textbooks and materials, in safe uncrowded schools, and facilities in good repair.

Increase and improve student achievement by providing rigorous and standards-aligned curriculum and instruction in English, math, science and social studies with additional targeted support for English Learners, students with disabilities, foster youth, and socioeconomically disadvantaged students.

Increase the number of students prepared for college and careers through a rigorous broad course of study that includes college classes, career pathways, and career-technical education courses.

Cultivate a safe and positive school culture that supports all students’ personal and academic growth, equity and diversity, and parent and family engagement.

According to the overview attached to the agenda item, for the 2024-25 school year, the district budgeted to spend $16 million to improve or increase services for high-needs students but actually spent around $13.8 million on services.

The overview indicates the reason the district spent less was because several actions cost less than what was initially anticipated.

“Regardless, all high-needs students overall received the full services as intended, even with reduced costs of actual expenditures,” reads the overview.

For the upcoming school year, the district adopted a budget that projects the district to spend $356.8 million, according to the budget draft attached to the agenda item. Of that amount, $148.6 million is tied to actions and services in the LCAP and $208.2 million is not included in the LCAP.

The overview adds that the district is expecting to receive $14.5 million based on the enrollment of low-income students, English learners, and foster youth and plans to spend $14.6 million toward improving or increasing services for these students.

Board member Aakash Ahuja made a motion to approve district’s LCAP plan. Board member Bob Jensen seconded the motion. The motion passed 4-0, Board member Joe Messina was absent from the meeting.

Jensen made a motion to approve and adopt the district’s budget, and board member Erin Wilson seconded the motion. The motion passed 4-0.