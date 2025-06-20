Hart district reviews brief presentations on LCAP, budget 

The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board reviewed two presentations and conducted two public hearings Wednesday for the next school year’s LCAP plan and budget.

Jan Daisher, director of special programs and professional development, presented to the board a draft of the annual update of the district’s Local Control and Accountability Plan, also known as LCAP. Every year the board must go over how the plan is going and reflect on the previous year, said Daisher.

She said the district was heading into the second year of its 2024-2027 three-year LCAP plan. It is the district’s plan on how to spend some of the state funds between those years.

At next week’s meeting on Wednesday, Daisher said, the LCAP will be presented for approval with the district’s budget and the local indicators. She added that the local draft is currently posted on the district’s website for anyone to review and provide feedback on how the funds should be used.

Board President Cherise Moore opened a public hearing for the LCAP to any attendees who wished to speak during the meeting. There were no speakers or written statements.

Another public hearing was opened for the 2025-2026 budget for the district after Jon Carrino, assistant superintendent of business services, and Gretchen Bergstrom, director of fiscal services, presented the proposed budget.

Bergstrom said that for the next school year, the proposed budget shows that revenue is remaining fairly constant, but expenditures are looking to increase over the next two school years.

“We must keep a close eye on the deficit spending and continually address it. The required 3% reserve is being met through 27-28 but there is a significant decrease in the ending fund balance and the required 3% really does not take us very far. It doesn’t even cover a single month of salaries,” said Bergstrom.

John Minkus, president of the Hart District Teachers Association, spoke during the public hearing to say thank you to the business services team for the proposed budget presentation and for planning out where the district will go.

There were no other speakers or written statements, but Moore stated that the budget would be up for approval at the next board meeting and attendees could make comments at that meeting regarding the budget.

The next board meeting is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at 8 a.m. at the district’s administrative office, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway.