iLEAD Online School celebrates class of 2025 

Always embody the spirit of a learner and continuously be curious was the last piece of advice iLEAD Online School Director Kate Wolfe left with students Thursday evening during iLEAD Online School’s class of 2025 graduation.

Thirty-one students gathered in the auditorium at Higher Vision Church excited to walk across the stage as their families rooted them on and they closed the chapter on their high school experience.

Graduating senior Seth Sirmenis delivers his commencement speech to attendees at iLEAD Online School’s class of 2025 graduation ceremony held at Higher Vision Church on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. Maya Morales/The Signal

Student speaker Seth Sirmenis was chosen to represent the voice of the class of 2025. He reflected on how he felt when he first started high school to how he felt presently heading into the new chapter of his life and described it as being terrified.

“Back in eighth grade, I was asked to give a speech about how I felt going into high school. I described it in one word, terrified,” said Sirmenis. “And to be honest, that feeling never went away. I never really took the time to make myself stand out, and I only got involved in school life outside of academics this year. I was so scared of what would happen if I dared to let myself become visible, that I hid for years. And as I head forth into this new chapter in my life, I’m even more terrified. What if I don’t make it? What if everyone else is better than me?”

Sirmenis said to anyone who may also be feeling this way, he liked to remind himself of some advice he heard from the movie “Happy Feet.” That there is one of yourself in the whole world.

“Embracing what makes you yourself and not Bill from two blocks down is what will lead you to greatness, no matter what that greatness is,” said Sirmenis.

Graduating senior Leatha Joyner sings “The Star-Spangled Banner” at iLEAD Online School’s class of 2025 graduation ceremony held at Higher Vision Church on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. Maya Morales/The Signal

Graduating senior Leatha Joyner read “Our Deepest Fear,” a poem by Marianne Williamson. She said she chose this poem because it was in “Akeelah and the Bee,” a movie she loved as a child and she found it to be very inspirational.

The presentation of diplomas was led by school counselors Laura Lopez and Stephany Kim. After every student’s name was read, Alix Cauthron, a sixth-grade facilitator, led them in the tradition of moving their tassels from the right side to the left side.

From left: iLEAD Online School Director Kate Wolfe hugs graduating senior Zoiyah Wolfe Slider after she accepted her diploma during iLEAD Online School’s class of 2025 graduation ceremony held at Higher Vision Church on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. Maya Morales/The Signal

Cauthron said to the graduates that they were not only participating in a ritual, but they were showing off all their hard work, perseverance and the dedication it took to accomplish their goals.

“Together, you have created memories, forged friendships, and built a community,” said Cauthron. “As you move forward carry the spirit of iLEAD Online with you, remain curious, compassionate, and committed to making a positive impact on the world.”