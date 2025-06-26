John Paul Mitchell on the move  

Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott announced this week that John Paul Mitchell Systems, or JPMS, the international hair care company, is relocating its headquarters from Century City to Dallas County.

JPMS has had a longtime presence in the Santa Clarita Valley, including a manufacturing facility on Centre Pointe Parkway.

The 45-year-old company, famous for its eponymous signature shampoo and conditioner line, is making a $12 million investment expected to create 80 new jobs, according to Abbott’s statement.

Calling Texas the “headquarters of headquarters,” Abbott’s news release mentioned a $640,000 enterprise grant and an $8,000 bonus for the veteran jobs created as part of the incentive package.

It’s not confirmed whether the move will move any jobs out of Santa Clarita. Neither city of Santa Clarita nor JPMS officials responded to questions Thursday on whether the move means a pending closure of its manufacturing facility on Centre Pointe Parkway. A message left with the company’s corporate offices was not immediately returned.

The move strikes a blow to Santa Clarita’s efforts to attract corporate headquarters, which included the recent announcement of the opening of Vallarta’s office in a Valencia industrial park, but also saw Princess Cruises announce it is abandoning most of its SCV footprint for offices in Florida.

In a 2024 report from the SCV Economic Development Corp., which is a local public-private partnership that seeks to help attract and grow businesses, JPMS reported having 130 employees, which made it the 48th-largest private employer locally.

That was a 9.7% reduction from the previous year, and put the company just below Southern California Gas, which had 144 workers.

A statement from JPMS co-founder John Paul DeJoria noted he has been a longtime Austin resident.

“I’ve resided in Austin for 25 years and have the privilege of being deeply involved with the community — I know this initiative plays a key role in encouraging businesses like ours to invest in the local economy,” he said in the news release. “We’re grateful to Gov. Abbott and the state of Texas for their warm welcome and support and look forward to contributing to the entrepreneurial spirit and economic growth that make Texas such a special place to do business.”

The most recent figures available show the city of Santa Clarita still reported 1,100 more jobs last year — a total of 28,731 — a 4% gain over 2023. The SCV EDC was not immediately available to respond to a request for comment Thursday morning.

The Signal reported on the opening of JPMS’ original SCV opening in July 1988, when it first moved to Golden Valley Road. It would then move down the road to its current Centre Pointe address in 2004.