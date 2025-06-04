Man arrested on suspicion of attempting to hit deputies with vehicle, fleeing 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies engaged in a short pursuit Tuesday evening in Canyon Country after a 33-year-old man was observed to have erratic behavior and attempted to hit deputies with his vehicle, according to a station official.

Watch Sgt. Johnny Gillespie said that deputies received a call for service at approximately 6 p.m. on Tuesday after a woman observed a man in the Trader Joe’s parking lot off Golden Valley Road exhibiting erratic behavior and driving.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they located the suspect, Matthew Wagner, 33, and observed him to be possibly driving under the influence, said Gillespie.

Deputies attempted to pull over Wagner, but he allegedly attempted to hit the deputies with his vehicle before fleeing from the parking lot, added Gillespie.

He said the pursuit lasted about 2.5 miles from the parking lot, ending at the intersection of Honey Maple Street and Beech Willow Lane.

Deputies were able to extract Wagner from his vehicle without incident and arrest him on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon against a public officer without great bodily injury, said Gillespie.