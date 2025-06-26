Newhall School District approves LCAP for 2025-26 school year 

The Newhall School district governing board approved its next school year’s local control and accountability plan, also known as the LCAP, during Tuesday’s meeting.

The LCAP is a three-year plan required for all California public school districts to identify how the district is directing state funding to meet student needs, outline goals and actions, address disadvantaged students, and include input from the school’s community through surveys, advisory groups and public meetings, according to a presentation attached to the agenda item.

The Newhall School District will be entering its second year of the LCAP, which means district officials are working toward accomplishing goals that were set in 2024. The goals outlined, according to the presentation are:

• Enhancing student engagement, ensuring that every student feels connected, supported, and motivated to engage in their educational journey.

• Expand partnerships with parents in decision-making processes fostering collaborative and supportive environment.

• Provide equitable access to basic services and rigorous implementation of state standards.

Board member Isaiah Talley made a motion to approve the LCAP, and the motion was seconded by Rachelle Haddoak. The board unanimously approved it.

The school district plans to use $99 million for the upcoming school year, with $42.7 million tied to actions and services in the LCAP and $56.3 million not included in the LCAP, according to the overview attached to the agenda item.

Additionally, the district will also receive $6.39 million based on the enrollment of high-needs students including those in foster care, identified as English learners, and low-income students with the goal of improving needed services for the demographic, according to the overview.

The district operates a total of 10 schools with over 6,000 students from prekindergarten through sixth grade, according to the overview.