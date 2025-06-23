Newhall School District to consider approving LCAP, budget 

The Newhall School District governing board on Tuesday is set to consider approving its next school year’s local control and accountability plan, also known as the LCAP.

The LCAP is a three-year plan that outlines the district’s goals, actions, and expenditures to support positive student outcomes. The plan reflects input from students, parents, teachers, staff, and community members gathered through surveys, focus groups, advisory committees and public hearings, according to the meeting agenda.

The district will be entering its second year this next school year as it moves toward the goals set in 2024. The goals the district outlined were:

To ensure that all students achieve academic success, fostering a positive and inclusive learning environment.

To enhance student engagement and foster a positive school climate, ensuring that every student feels connected, supported, and motivated to actively participate in their educational journey.

To expand partnerships with parents in decision-making processes and school activities, fostering a collaborative and supportive environment that positively impacts student success.

To provide equitable access to basic services, rigorous implementation of state standards, and increased accessibility to a diverse range of courses for all students within the school district.

The Newhall district plans to spend $99 million for the 2025-26 school year. Of that amount, $42.7 million is tied to actions/services in the LCAP and $56.3 million is not included in the LCAP, according to the presentation attached to the agenda item.

The item also reads the district is projecting to receive $6.4 million from supplemental and concentration grants and plans to spend this money toward the requirement of increasing or improving the services for high needs students.

The LCAP must be approved by the board before it is submitted to the Los Angeles County Office of Education by July 1 every year.

The board is also set to consider approving the district’s budget for the 2025-2026 school year.

“The district has prepared its 2025-2026 budget based upon information in the budget guidelines adopted by the board and the latest information about the state budget contained in the governor’s May revise,” reads the agenda item.

Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the district’s administration office, located at 25375 Orchard Village Road.