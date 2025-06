The Santa Clarita Master Chorale had its 25th anniversary season grand finale, “Silver Celebration,” led by Artistic Director Allan Robert Petker on Sunday evening at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia. The concert featured guest soloist Eden Espinosa, a Tony and Emmy Award-nominated singer, recognized for her portrayals of Elphaba in “Wicked” and Maureen Johnson in the closing Broadway company of “Rent.”