SCV Water warns of potential scam 

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency warned its ratepayers this week about reports received from local residents who have said scammers are trying to access their property, pretending to be water officials.

“SCV Water has received numerous calls today (June 4) from customers reporting that individuals are walking around neighborhoods knocking on doors,” according to an email alert sent out Wednesday. “These individuals state they are from the water company and need to access homes to test the water. These individuals are NOT affiliated with SCV Water.”

Kevin Strauss, spokesman for SCV Water, said the calls were received from multiple neighborhoods in communities north of Soledad Canyon Road, and along both sides of Whites Canyon Road, south of Todd Longshore Park.

“SCV Water received multiple calls from customers regarding individuals knocking on their door and asking to access their home to test their water. They identified themselves as water company employees,” Strauss wrote in an email Thursday. Another customer reported that the person who showed up at their home said they represented a water-filtration company.

“We thank SCV Water customers for bringing these incidents to our attention. I want to stress that the individuals claiming to be with the ‘water company’ are not employed by SCV Water in any capacity,” Strauss wrote. “SCV Water employees will properly identify themselves to customers, wear SCV Water apparel, drive SCV Water vehicles and display official SCV Water identification badges.”

Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said deputies are eager to help if any residents have a question about identifying whether someone is an actual representative of the agency.

“We’re very familiar with the types of uniforms that they wear and who should be there, and that kind of thing,” Jensen said by phone Thursday. “So if there’s ever a question, just to give the station a call, and if anything, it always goes back to the same thing, ‘See something, say something.’

“You do not need to open your door for anybody,” he added, “and anybody that needs to do work in your home or in your yard, should have provided a written notice.”

If anyone has a question about whether an official is from SCV Water, the person can contact SCV Water Customer Care at 661-294-0828 to verify. The SCV Sheriff’s Station can be reached at 661-260-4000.