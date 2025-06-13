Sheriff’s Colors Run honors fallen deputy 

She received a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department wreath made from a sheriff’s uniform that included her late husband’s embroidered name patch at the top. Her kids received off-road helmets, signifying their late father’s work as an off-road operations deputy, with the number 37 — a significant number to the family — on each helmet.

Pedro “Pete” Romo’s family from left: Natalie Romo, Mark Romo, and Natalia Romo accept a gifts on behalf of Cadet class 482 in memory of Pete, who died during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo taken June 13, 2025 at the Cadet class 482 Colors Run held at Valencia High School. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station hosted a Colors Run for the cadets of Class 482 Friday morning at Valencia High School. Cadets and others ran in honor of the station’s late Deputy Pedro “Pete” Romo.

Romo’s wife, Natalie, discussed in an interview at the event how grateful she was to the SCV Sheriff’s Station for hosting the run in the name of her late husband, and she spoke about the significance of the number 37.

“The Sheriff’s Department, when my husband passed, came over to give me his last paycheck,” she said. “It was not a normal paycheck — because my husband had been in the hospital for about a month — and so, when they gave it to me, it was $3,737.37 to the penny. And I just thought, ‘This is unusual.’”

Her husband, who was a 25-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Department and who transferred to the SCV Sheriff’s Station in 2004, died on Feb. 14, 2021, after contracting COVID-19. Following his death, the number 37 continued to turn up for the family.

During the first Mother’s Day after her husband died, she and the kids were on their way to her mother’s house when they needed gas. They stopped at a station, filled up the tank, and when the pump popped and stopped, the bill of sale was $37.37.

At that point, she and the family began taking photos of these instances when the number 37 came up, which they collected in an album.

The next incident really shocked her and the kids. Her husband’s end-of-watch date was 2-14-21. Add up those three numbers. It equals 37.

“It (the number 37) still comes up to this day all the time,” she said. “So, I looked up the biblical meaning of the number 37, and it’s symbolic of the Christ, the living word of God. My mom was asking me, ‘What does that mean to you?’ And I said, ‘I think it means that whenever I see this number, God is trying to remind me, ‘I’m here with you.’”

Pedro “Pete” Romo’s wife, Natalie Romo, shares her tattoo with the No. 37, which is signifiant to her and her family, during the Cadet class 482 Colors Run on June 13, 2025 at Valencia High School on June 13, 2025 in Valencia, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

One of her sons later added that God has had Romo since he took him to heaven, and essentially, when the number 37 shows up for them, it’s a reminder that Romo is there with them, too.

According to Deputy Josh Koch, drill sergeant for cadet Class 482, Friday morning’s Colors Run event is part of a tradition among recruit classes that involves a dedicated run to honor fallen officers. He said that it is called a “colors run” because the recruits earn their sheriff patches — their uniform “colors” that they will eventually receive upon completion of the run.

Cadet class 482 wait for commands from their superiors during the Colors Run hosted by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at Valencia High School on June 13, 2025 in Valencia, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Before runners hit the trails, Koch spoke before a crowd of hundreds of cadet families, friends and others about Romo and his impact on him and the community.

“He was my partner,” Koch said. “I’m going to try not to get choked up, but he was a good friend of mine, and this class has decided to run in honor of him. What that does, though — what’s significant — is now his legacy is woven into the fabric of their patches for the rest of their careers. So, no matter where they go, what call they go to, the riots they go to, the lives they save, Deputy Romo is there, too.”

In addition to Romo’s duties with the station’s off-road operations, Koch said Romo also served as a school deputy at Valencia High School. After cadets finished their 4-mile run down paseos just outside the Valencia High School campus, they did a series of calisthenics in repetitions of 67, which Koch said was in honor of Romo’s call sign, 67 David.

Cadet class 482 perform drills in front of families after completing a four mile Colors Run hosted by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at Valencia High School on June 13, 2025 in Valencia, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Then, Mark Perez Jr., who was one of the cadets and the boyfriend of Romo’s daughter, Natalia, shared his own comments about Romo.

“It’s surreal for me to be standing right here in Valencia High School right now,” Perez Jr. said. “I actually was a student here some years ago when Deputy Romo was a school resource officer here. Deputy Romo made a huge impact on my life. He’s actually the very reason why I chose LASD specifically above (other options) who I wanted to work for. He was school resource officer for about 13 years, but to so many of us, he was so much more than that. He was a quiet guardian, a steady presence and a kind soul to make every student feel secure, safe and valued.”

Mark Perez Jr. speaks during the special memorial segment for Pedro “Pete” Romo during the Cadet class 482 Colors Run on June 13, 2025 in Valencia, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Perez Jr. added that in recent years, he had become very close to the family. He spoke about Romo in his personal life, and how much Romo was there for the family always. He spoke not only to those in his class and their families and friends about Romo, but also to Romo’s wife, daughter and his youngest son, Mark. Romo’s oldest son was in Pensacola, Florida, on a pilot contract for the United States Navy.

Cadet Perla Alvarado also had words about Romo.

“His knowledge, professionalism and compassion made him a trusted partner in both his partners and his respective community,” she said. “Deputy Romo was also a key contributor to the school resource team, where he built strong, trusting relationships with the students, educators and families. He wasn’t just an officer on campus. He was a mentor, a protector and a guiding presence for countless young lives.”

Sheriff’s Department officials, other members of law enforcement, over 80 Valencia High School cheerleaders and firefighters from Valencia’s Station 126 of the Los Angeles County Fire Department came out to cheer on cadets of class 482 on Friday.

When runners took off, they ran out of the Valencia High School quad through two lines of cheerleaders and under a giant American flag hung off an extended ladder of a fire truck in one of the school’s parking lots.

Cadet class 482 complete the four mile Colors Run hosted by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at Valencia High School on June 13, 2025 in Valencia, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

The Romo family followed behind runners in side-by-side vehicles.

Upon their return, others spoke about class 482.

Lt. Brandon Barclay, acting captain of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, who also participated in the run, shared thoughts about the cadets.

“Class 482, I’m talking to you from the bottom of my heart,” he said to them. “I’ve seen a lot of academies come through North Academy, and this is one of the most polished academies that I’ve seen in a long time. You’ve got five weeks (to go to graduate), and kudos to you for stepping up to the call. We’re down 1,500 deputies, and we need the help. You’re stepping up to answer the call. I look forward to working with you, guiding you, coaching you and mentoring you, and being your partner as you rise throughout your career. Round of applause for 482.”

Brandon Barclay (left), acting captain for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, accepts a framed photo of former deputy Pedro “Pete” Romo from Mark Perez Jr. during a special memorial segment at the Cadet class 482’s Colors Run on June 13, 2025 at Valencia High School in Valencia, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

According to Koch, class 482 was made up of 46 deputy sheriff trainees and 16 trainees for other departments, including police departments of South Pasadena, Santa Monica, Simi Valley, Burbank, Culver City and California State University.

Family members came from the Santa Clarita Valley and beyond to celebrate their cadets.

Cadet class 482 perform drills in front of families after completing a four mile Colors Run hosted by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at Valencia High School on June 13, 2025 in Valencia, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Harry Haroutunian of North Hollywood was with his family to support his younger brother, Arthur, a cadet in class 482. Haroutunian was proud of his sibling, adding that this is what his brother wanted to do since he was a kid. Haroutunian said his brother has plans to go to the Glendale Police Department.

Andrea Seebacher of Lancaster was with her family to support her son, Nathaniel, who she said had made a request to be stationed in Lancaster.

“They go to the jails first,” Seebacher said. “But he wants to be a homicide detective. You’ve got to work your way up the chain.”

She added that she and the family were so proud of him, pointing out that her son was the youngest in the class. He turns 21 on July 2.

When the run was over and the speeches were spoken, cadets and guests gathered for coffee and breakfast. As Koch had encouraged, they shared stories about Deputy Romo and ultimately came together in remembrance and unity as a new law enforcement family.