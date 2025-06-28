Suicide prevention forum scheduled for July 8  

A suicide prevention forum titled “Be the Difference” is scheduled July 8 at Temple Beth Ami. The forum aims to provide insight on how the public can identify potential warning signs of suicide and the steps they can take to prevent it.

The forum, which is the first of its kind for the local synagogue, will be presenting a short film followed by a skills training segment and a question-and-answer discussion featuring professionals, according to a promotional flyer. The event will also be free of charge and all are welcome, said Rabbi Mark Blazer.

The forum is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. at Temple Beth Ami, located at 23023 Hilse Lane.

Suicide has affected many communities throughout the Santa Clarita Valley in recent months, including Temple Beth Ami, which recently mourned the loss of a member of its congregation, Blazer said.

“We see the numbers going up across the country. It’s definitely a problem,” he said, adding that in order to attempt to tackle the problem the congregation wanted to host the community event with mental health professionals who specialize in the topic of suicide and will have a place to speak on the issue.

“Mental health in general is a very difficult thing for people to discuss. It’s very uncomfortable for people to talk about mental health. It’s something that even though it touches everyone, people still feel uncomfortable when it’s discussed,” Blazer said. “It’s a taboo subject.”

Blazer is hopeful the forum can be a safe place for conversations and where attendees can learn something new that can save a person’s life.

Professionals scheduled to speak are Dr. Larry Schallert, licensed clinical social worker; Dr. Susan Igdaloff; and Erin Hickman, licensed marriage and family therapist.

“It’s entirely open to the entire community. We’re hoping that everybody can come and have their questions answered,” Blazer said. “We’re providing this opportunity for everyone to be the difference.”