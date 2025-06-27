Sulphur Springs approves LCAP and next year’s budget 

Governing board members of the Sulphur Springs Union School District on Wednesday approved the 2025-26 budget and local control and accountability plan, which is aimed at supporting students towards academic success.

The Sulphur Springs district oversees nine elementary school sites in the Santa Clarita Valley, and in order to ensure each student receives academic, emotional and wellness support, an annual goal and specific actions are set to address state and local priorities.

The LCAP, which is a three-year plan, focuses on improving services for all students, including vulnerable students who are low-income, English learners, and foster youth, according to an LCAP overview attached to the meeting agenda.

The total revenue projected for the district is $85.9 million, which is made up of $63.4 million in local control funding formula, and $11.6 million in other state funds. About $8 million is through local funds, and $2 million is federal, according to the overview.

The district estimates $97.6 million will be used for the upcoming school year, which is set to begin in the fall. Those funds will focus on achieving the following goals:

Strengthen student engagement, including for vulnerable and high-needs students, through credentialed administrators and qualified teachers in their respective area of instruction using standard approved instruction.

Provide high-quality curriculum and instruction that promotes college and career readiness for all students, and interventions for students who may be a bit more challenged.

Create a network with all families through community engagement to better support their students.

Provide an uplifting learning environment, so all students can achieve social, emotional and academic success.

According to district officials, these goals are already set in motion, and they’re optimistic that the upcoming academic year will be a continuation of their efforts.

“We want to make sure this plan is a living proof of what we’re doing,” Superintendent Catherine Kawaguchi said during the meeting discussing the LCAP. “We want to make sure that we’re addressing all the priorities.”

Some ways school administrators are meeting these goals are by providing students with access to high-quality learning books, collaboration time among teachers, increased English language curriculum, and hands-on learning in a science lab, said Julie McBride, assistant superintendent of educational services.

In addition, translation services will also be provided to bridge the gap for Spanish-speaking families, and other languages, so they can better communicate with administrators.

Board member Paola Jellings made a motion to approve the LCAP for the 2025-26 school year and it was seconded by board member Shelly Weinstein, followed by a unanimous vote of approval.

Following approval of the LCAP, governing board members also approved the next school year’s budget. The motion was made by Weinstein and seconded by board member Ken Chase, followed by a unanimous vote.

The next governing board meeting is scheduled for July 19 and is set to review possible names for the school planned to be built in the Skyline Ranch community.