Sulphur Springs board set to consider approving LCAP, budget 

The Sulphur Springs Union School District governing board is set to consider approving the next school year’s budget and local control and accountability plan, also known as LCAP, at Wednesday’s meeting.

The LCAP is a three-year plan describing the district’s annual goals and specific actions to address state and local priorities to support outcomes for all students and student groups. The plan must describe the actions the district is taking to increase or improve services for low-income students, English learners, and foster youth, also known as “unduplicated students,” and the additional funds allocated to the district based on the number and concentration of these students.

Once the board approves the LCAP for the upcoming school year, the plan will move on to the Los Angeles County Office of Education for approval by July 1.

According to a presentation attached to the agenda item, the district’s proposed LCAP goals for the 2025-26 school year are:

In order to continue to strengthen student engagement and involvement for all students, including low income, English learners, and foster youth, all students will learn from properly credentialed administrators and teachers in their authorized areas of instruction utilizing standards-aligned instructional materials in safe school facilities that are in good repair.

Increase all student achievement by providing high quality instruction and curriculum that promotes college and career readiness, with academic interventions and enrichments in place to foster student success.

All families and the broader community are welcomed and are partners in supporting the whole child.

All students, including low-income, English learners, and foster youth, will be provided a safe and healthy learning environment to achieve social, emotional and academic success.

The agenda item also includes an overview of the proposed LCAP and budget for parents.

In the overview, it reads that the district plans to spend nearly $97.7 million for the 2025-26 school year. Of that amount, about $57.2 million is tied to actions and services in the LCAP and around $40.4 million is not included in the LCAP.

The district is also expecting to receive almost $7.7 million from supplemental and concentration grants to put toward increasing or improving services for high-needs students in the LCAP. The district plans on spending nearly $9.7 million to help achieve its goal of improving services, according to the overview.

Wednesday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the district’s administration office, located at 27000 Weyerhaeuser Way.