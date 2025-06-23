SUSD board to consider approving LCAP, budget 

The Saugus Union School District governing board Tuesday night is set to consider approving the district’s Local Control and Accountability Plan, also known as LCAP, and its budget for the next school year.

The LCAP is a three-year plan describing the district’s annual goals and specific actions to address state and local priorities to support outcomes for all students and student groups, according to the agenda item. The plan must describe the actions the district is taking to increase or improve services for low-income students, English learners, and foster youth, and the additional funds allocated to the district based on the number and concentration of these students.

The district will begin the second year of its LCAP plan this next school year. The goals outlined in the previous year were:

Implement instructional programs and services that allow all students to achieve while closing the achievement gap in the core academic areas.

Provide instructional opportunities necessary to ensure English learner academic achievement and their appropriate acquisition of English.

Create school environments that are responsive to student and educational partners’ social-emotional learning needs to increase their engagement and connectedness to learning and school.

Engage parents in the school community and decision-making process to create a core instructional program appropriate for the basic conditions of learning necessary for all students.

Provide opportunities for staff and students to see themselves represented in schools, understand the contributions all people make to the world, and respect those differences when learning in school.

For the upcoming school year, the district plans to spend $144.96 million, according to the presentation attached to the agenda item. Of that amount, $122.2 million is tied to actions and services in the LCAP and $22.7 million is not included in the LCAP.

The presentation adds that the district is expecting to receive $7.3 million based on the enrollment of low-income students, English learners, and foster youth and plans to spend $9.4 million toward improving or increasing services for these students.

After the LCAP is approved by the board, it will be sent to the Los Angeles County Office of Education for approval by July 1 every year.

The board will also consider approving the district’s budget for the 2025-26 school year.

Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:40 p.m. at the district’s administration office, located at 24930 Avenue Stanford.