TMU makes plans for more pickleball, solar 

The Master’s University is making some big plans ahead of its 100-year anniversary celebration in 2027, but before that it’s looking to add a few new features to improve its sustainability and student services, according to plans submitted to Santa Clarita City Hall.

Records with the city’s Planning Department indicate Placerita Canyon’s TMU is looking to add to its campus in line with two popular trends: solar panels over its parking lots and, in following with the nation’s biggest sports fad, two more pickleball courts.

“The Master’s University would like to build two additional pickleball and one half basketball court next to the existing pickleball complex,” according to the entitlement application. “The new courts would enhance the student recreational and intramural experience on campus by providing more opportunity for physical activity for the growing student population at TMU.”

The campus opened four courts in August, according to its Facebook page.

The USA Pickleball website reports data that demonstrates the sport’s massive popularity of late: “The ‘Pickleheads’ database now includes 68,458 courts, with 18,455 new courts added in 2024,” which is part of a 300% increase in participation over the past three years.

TMU also made moves to cut down on its electric bill, as Patrick Leclair, planning manager for the city of Santa Clarita, confirmed Thursday via email that TMU had two solar projects approved in May, seven solar carport canopies at the main campus, located at 21726 Placerita Canyon Road, and the installation of five more solar carport canopies on the north campus, which is part of TMU’s expansion plans.

“The Master’s University is looking to improve its sustainability and reduce operating costs by installing PV solar,” according to an application filed at Santa Clarita City Hall.

Solar panels have seen massive growth over the past quarter-century, including this decade, when the industry has recorded an average annual growth rate of 28%, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association. The 248 gigawatts installed nationally is estimated to be able to power 41 million homes.