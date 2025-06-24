Valladares bills clear Senate, move to Assembly 

News release

Sen. Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Acton, announced that her bipartisan legislation to address several of her priority issue areas received Senate approval and now head to the state Assembly for consideration.

In addition, an Assembly bill that she co-authored to bring down gas prices now moves to the Senate for consideration, according to a news release from Valladares’ office.

“Since being sworn in as state senator, I have been laser-focused on three issue areas: tackling the affordability crisis, increasing public safety and expanding opportunities for Californians, and I’m just getting started,” Valladares said in the release. “As a member of the minority party, making any real progress means persistence, building relationships and working across the aisle to reach consensus.”

June 6 marked the deadline for legislation to be passed out of its house of origin, to be able to advance in the legislative process. Each of these bills have now moved on to the other house for consideration before going to the governor’s desk.

The release provided the following summaries of the bills:

• Assembly Bill 30 – Cleaner Cheaper Fuel (E15) Blend Act: This bill will help to bring down gas prices by allowing a more cost-efficient and environmentally friendly blend of gasoline to be sold in California. With this bill’s passage, California will join the 49 other states that allow E15 blend to be sold.

• Senate Bill 571 – Looting and Impersonating First Responders During an Emergency: This bill seeks to protect victims from opportunistic criminals during a state of emergency by increasing penalties for looting or impersonating first responders.

• SB 563 – Expand Access to Off-Highway Motor Vehicles for Law Enforcement: The bill would expand access to needed grant funds for law enforcement who patrol mixed terrain areas throughout California.

• SB 508 – Telehealth Access for Cancer Patients: This bill expands health care access for some cancer patients who need it most.

“There is a lot more work to be done to bring down the cost of living, make our streets safer and to ensure Californians have access to a good education and a good job. I will never give up on these priorities and as long as I’m in office, I will continue to fight for pragmatic solutions for Californians,” Valladares added. “These common-sense measures will address some of the challenges faced by Californians. I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues to deliver more pragmatic, meaningful solutions to improve life for hard working Californians.”