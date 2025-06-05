West Ranch’s Douphner named Foothill League boys’ volleyball Player of the Year 

West Ranch senior Noah Douphner was named the 2025 Foothill League boys’ volleyball Player of the Year following an undefeated league campaign.

Douphner led West Ranch with 561 kills, good for fourth in the nation, and did so with a hit percentage of .399 and a kill percentage of 54.7. He also recorded 86 aces, 31 total blocks and 201 digs.

The Cal State Northridge commit joins his older brother, Owen, as a league Player of the Year. Both Douphners also hold the title of CIF champion, Owen winning in 2023 with Hart, and Noah in 2024 with West Ranch.

Here’s how the rest of the 2025 all-Foothill League teams look:

First team

James Audette Jr., senior, Canyon.

Jayden Hayes, senior, Canyon.

Nicholas Waldron, senior, Golden Valley.

Maximilian Guardado, senior, Saugus.

Leo Sangthongkum, senior, Valencia.

Nathan Willis, senior, Valencia.

Logan Pyrah, senior, West Ranch.

Jackson Manansala, senior, West Ranch.

Second team

Blake Hastings, junior, Canyon.

Hayden Jones, senior, Canyon.

Gabriel Reinwand, junior, Castaic.

Akshay Karumuri, senior, Golden Valley.

Joshua Lane, junior, Saugus.

Dylan McFatridge, junior, Valencia.

Christopher Song, senior, West Ranch.

Stephen Choi, sophomore, West Ranch.

Honorable mention

Chadwick Maybin, senior, Canyon.

Michael Schubert, senior, Castaic.

Lemuel Espejo, senior, Golden Valley.

Aiden Wellins, sophomore, Hart.

Luke Bergmann, senior, Saugus.

Jonathan Yun, senior, Valencia.