Additional charges filed in connection to immigration protests 

News release

More than 40 people have been charged in connection with the immigration protests last month, including a 17-year-old juvenile accused of attempted murder, a man accused of assaulting an officer with a flagpole and two people who allegedly assaulted Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department horses in separate incidents, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced last week.

“The large-scale protests may have ended for now, but our work has not,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said in a news release. “We are continuing to review evidence, identify suspects and file charges where the law has been broken. I want to thank the team of investigators and prosecutors for their tireless efforts to ensure that those who committed criminal acts under the guise of protest are held accountable.”

The DA’s news release provided the following summaries of the cases that have been recently filed:

• 17-Year-Old Juvenile. Charged with one felony count each of attempted murder, assault upon on peace officer and vandalism and two misdemeanor counts of rioting.

• Robert Amaya, 49, of Los Angeles. Charged with one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon. On June 10, at about 7 p.m., a family was in Downtown Los Angeles, leaving the protests, when Amaya was accused of pulling out a knife and walking toward them. He approached an 11-year-old girl and allegedly made a stabbing motion at her, but the girl managed to jump out of the way and was not injured. If convicted, Amaya faces up to 13 years in state prison.

• Patrick Munoz, 37, of Whittier. Charged with one felony count each of assault upon a peace officer and resisting arrest, and one misdemeanor count of rioting. On June 11, at about 10:45 p.m., police officers responded to a hotel in the 7300 block of Greenleaf Avenue in Whittier. Protesters had gathered outside the hotel because they believed that federal immigration agents were staying there. As officers attempted to get the crowd to disperse, Munoz allegedly jabbed a flagpole at one of the officers, causing injury. If convicted as charged, he faces up to nine years and two months in prison.

• Iran Castro, 29, of El Monte. Charged with two felony counts of assault upon a peace officer, two felony counts of animal cruelty and one felony count of resisting arrest. The complaint also alleges that Castro had been released on her own recognizance on another felony case at the time she committed the alleged offense. On June 14, at about 4:45 p.m., a dispersal order was given where protesters were gathered at the intersection of Temple Street and Los Angeles Avenue. As sheriff’s-mounted deputies moved toward the crowd, Castro allegedly began pulling on the bridle of one of the horses and then grabbed the reins of another horse. If convicted as charged, Castro faces up to 10 years and four months in prison.

• Dana Whitson, 66, of Oro Valley, Arizona. Charged with one felony count each of assault upon a peace officer, resisting arrest and animal cruelty. On June 13, at about 4 p.m., Whitson allegedly pushed one of the LASD horses several times, then hit the animal’s muzzle and pulled on its rein. If convicted as charged, Whitson faces up to six years and four months in prison.

• Antonia Aguilar, 27, and Lucia Aguilar Cole, 27, both of Pasadena. The defendants are each charged with one felony count of using force or violence to deter or prevent an officer from performing a duty imposed by law and one misdemeanor count of rioting. On June 8, at about 3 p.m., both defendants were on Alameda Avenue near the 101 Freeway when officers told a group of protesters to leave the area. Aguilar Cole is accused of throwing a plastic water bottle at an officer, and as she was being arrested, Antonia Aguilar allegedly interfered and tried to prevent officers from arresting her sister. If convicted as charged, both defendants each face up to three years and six months in prison.

• Robert McGrath, 21, of Lakewood. Charged with one felony count of vandalism. On June 13, at about 7 p.m., McGrath is accused of spray painting an expletive on the side of the federal Veterans Affairs building in Downtown Los Angeles. If convicted, McGrath faces up to three years in prison.

The cases remain under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol.