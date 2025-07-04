At least one transported by helicopter following traffic collision 

At least one person was transported by helicopter following a traffic collision on Golden Valley Road and Valley Center Drive on Friday afternoon, according to Capt. David Dantic, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched at 3:05 p.m. and arrived on the scene just three minutes later, according to Dantic.

The patient was airlifted to the hospital at 3:48 p.m., Dantic said.

Firefighters cleared the scene at 4:06 p.m., according to Dantic.

No additional information was immediately available.