Barger highlights deputy wellness, public safety, homeless reform at State of the County 

Deputy wellness, homeless reform, the nation’s first Arts and Veterans Center in Newhall and public safety were among topics in Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s State of the County address Wednesday afternoon at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Valencia.

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted its 16th Annual State of the County event, filling a banquet room with about 340 people, including local dignitaries, law enforcement and public safety officials, and area business leaders.

Also in attendance, to participate in an event-concluding Q&A session with Barger, were L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna and L.A. County District Attorney Chief Deputy Steve Katz.

One of Barger’s announcements to the crowd was a tribute to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, who was killed in the line of duty in September 2023.

“As many of you know, Ryan grew up in Castaic,” Barger said, “and I’m proud to share that we will be honoring Ryan’s life when we rename the Castaic Sports Complex the Ryan L. Clinkunbroomer Castaic Sports Complex.”

Barger added that she’d offer more information about the tribute in the coming weeks. Ultimately, her message emphasized the importance of public safety, voicing her appreciation for how the SCV community recognizes that quality of life is about public safety.

However, she began with the mention of past achievements in the community, such as the opening of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, SCV Senior Center’s Bella Vida and the Bridge to Home homeless shelter. She discussed challenges like recent wildfires, budget pressures and the Chiquita Canyon Landfill crisis.

“Los Angeles County filed a lawsuit against Waste Connections in December of 2024 seeking relocation assistance and home hardening for the affected residents,” she said of the landfill issue. “The county has also filed a preliminary injunction, requesting immediate relief, while the broader case proceeds. Strong legislative actions by Congressman (George) Whitesides, Senator (Suzette) Valladares and Assemblywoman (Pilar) Schiavo reflect a unified response to this crisis. It is vitally important that, as elected leaders, we continue to work collaboratively to hold the responsible party accountable, with a shared goal of bringing relief to the affected residents.”

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger speaks during the Q&A portion of the 16th annual State of the County Luncheon hosted by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on July 2, 2025 in Santa Clarita, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Barger spoke about the tough decisions the county would have to make to maintain a balanced budget.

She made clear that efficiency and accountability are at the core of the recent voter-approved initiative Measure G.

“Unfortunately, several aspects of this implementation raise concerns and warrant a cautious approach,” she said. “The overhaul of the county governance will have three major changes: an elected county executive with unprecedented power and no term limits, expansion of the Board of Supervisors from five to nine members, and the creation of a county ethics commission.”

Barger voiced concern that under the new system, the north county’s representation on the Board of Supervisors would shrink — from having one-fifth of the voting power to just one-ninth — reducing its influence in county decisions. She said she’s committed to supporting the work of the task force responsible for overseeing the restructuring effort.

According to Barger, those meetings began in May, and the conversation will continue for some time. She encouraged the public to follow what’s going on so that the voice of Santa Clarita is heard.

Barger also spoke about Measure A, a homeless initiative, which, she said, is expected to generate more than $1 billion annually to address homeless prevention, housing and supportive services.

“Homelessness is a humanitarian crisis that requires compassionate and effective solutions,” she said. “My focus has been to reform how Los Angeles County addresses this issue, emphasizing mental health, substance abuse and accountability.”

She talked about the county’s new homelessness department, set to launch by July 2026, and said she’ll accept full responsibility for managing its funding. While she’ll hold herself accountable to the public, she emphasized that the entire L.A. County Board of Supervisors will ultimately be accountable to all of L.A. County.

In addition to supportive services that address the root cause of homelessness, Barger expressed the importance of creating long-term opportunities for affordable housing across the county.

“This will only be possible through partnerships, and I appreciate the support from the city and nonprofit partners on this important issue,” she said. “And I do appreciate all the builders in this room who are working to bring affordable housing to the county.”

With regard to upcoming SCV projects, Barger looked forward to celebrating the transfer of the William S. Hart Park and Museum from L.A. County to the city of Santa Clarita.

And, she presented a $50,000 check to Jim Zenner, director of Military and Veteran Affairs, for programs and services for the new Arts and Veterans Center on Market Street in Newhall, which will be a local place, Barger said, to support veterans with the resources they need, and for the community to access the arts.

Los Angeles County Director of Military and Veterans Affairs James (Jim) Zenner accepts a $50,000 check from L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger during the 16th annual State of the County Luncheon hosted by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on July 2, 2025 in Santa Clarita, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Barger got back to the importance of public safety and what it’ll take to maintain it. She said that creating healthy communities means investing in public safety, and she was adamant about her mission to continue being a strong voice and advocate for law enforcement.

“I pushed for expanded sheriff’s academy classes to help us fill vacancies,” she said, “and I also remain hopeful that we will be able to add resources for a sheriff’s wellness center.”

She voiced her awareness of the overtime hours, the moments Sheriff’s Department personnel have missed with their families, and the emotional toll that comes with the call to serve. In her final term as a supervisor, she vowed to continue to fight for those who protect the community.

Following her address, Barger spoke candidly during the Q&A session with Luna and Katz about public safety.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna speaks during the Q&A portion of the 16th annual State of the County Luncheon hosted by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on July 2, 2025 in Santa Clarita, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

They discussed key challenges and strategies in L.A. County’s law enforcement and criminal justice system. Luna highlighted a staffing crisis in his department, with 1,477 sheriff’s deputies and 1,480 professional staff members needed. He emphasized the importance of employee wellness and better compensation for retaining staff.

Katz spoke about how, since District Attorney Nathan Hochman took office, they’ve reduced a 14,000-case backlog to 8,000, focusing on public safety and accountability.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Chief Deputy Steve Katz speaks during the Q&A portion of the 16th annual State of the County Luncheon hosted by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on July 2, 2025 in Santa Clarita, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

The panel also addressed the need for a replacement for L.A. County’s Men’s Central Jail, which houses 4,000 inmates, and the rise in sophisticated property crimes, including those by South American theft groups. Collaboration among local, state and federal agencies in these matters, the panel agreed, is crucial.

“I want to thank you both for the work that you’re doing,” Barger said to Luna and Katz in closing. “I couldn’t think of better partners, but I really am happy that we’re able to talk in front of a crowd of people that really do understand the dynamics of what’s going on today and the fact that accountability is alive and well … Accountability needs to be at the forefront, otherwise you’re going to see a society that truly is going to tank.”