Barger slated to lead Metro as chair when LA hosts 2028 Olympics 

News release

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority board of directors has unanimously elected Supervisor Kathryn Barger as second vice chair, elevating her to one of the top leadership positions on the 13-member governing board.

Under Metro’s three-year leadership rotation, Barger is slated to assume the role of board chair in the 2027-2028 fiscal year — a critical year when Los Angeles County will be finalizing preparations to host the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games, said a news release from Barger’s office.

“I’m joining a strong, experienced, and principled Metro board leadership team and am deeply honored by the confidence my colleagues have placed in me,” Barger said in the release. “From public and employee safety to transportation reliability, my focus has always been increasing public trust. As second vice chair, I look forward to supporting incoming Metro Board Chair Fernando Dutra and remain committed to collaborating across sectors to ensure Metro meets the moment, especially as we gear up for the 2026 World Cup, the 2028 Games, and beyond.”

Since joining the Metro board in 2016, Barger has been a strong advocate for projects that expand regional connectivity and improve the rider experience, the release said, adding that she has played an integral role in advancing critical initiatives, such as the Foothill Gold Line extension, Metrolink Antelope Valley Line improvements, and safety enhancements on the Metro system.

As Metro prepares to welcome the world for the 2026 and 2028 mega events, the release said, Barger emphasized that she is committed to putting rider and employee safety first, maintaining fiscal responsibility, and ensuring that Metro’s strategic investments deliver a reliable, world-class transportation network for both residents and international visitors.