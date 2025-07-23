Body found after fire, no foul play suspected  

An L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau official said a body found in the Santa Clara River wash Tuesday evening following a fire is not suspected to be a victim of foul play.

Detectives are awaiting an official determination from county medical examiners, but the initial indications are that the person fell asleep next to a fire near the riverbed.

Deputies patrol Wednesday near the scene of a fire where a body was found the previous evening. Michael Picarella/The Signal

The area is one where homeless individuals are known to camp, according to Lt. Michael Modica of the Homicide Bureau. Pending additional information, investigators are suspecting the fire may have been created for either cooking or heat purposes, he said.

“The exact cause of death we can’t determine until the Los Angeles County medical examiner completes an autopsy,” he added.

The initial fire was reported as a half-acre in size in the 19200 block of Soledad Canyon Road, near Whites Canyon Road, in Canyon Country.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at 9:45 p.m., and had stopped forward progress by 9:57 p.m., according to L.A. County Fire Department officials.

The Sheriff’s Department took control of the fire investigation at 10:46 p.m., according to Fire Department records.

There were no structures damaged or threatened in the incident.