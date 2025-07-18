CHP: Fatal crash on State Route 126 under investigation  

California Highway Patrol officers Friday said they are still investigating the cause of the crash that left two people dead July 11 on State Route 126, including a well-known Santa Clarita Valley political organizer.

Both Chad Kampbell, 46, of Stevenson Ranch, and Juan Luis Ruiz Alvarez, 40, of Fillmore, were killed after Alvarez’s 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe, which was heading west, drifted into the eastbound lanes, where Kampbell’s 2016 Subaru was headed.

Kampbell was “traveling home from work for a dinner out with his daughter, sister and niece,” according to a fundraiser set up to support the family.

A preliminary CHP report also mentioned four men who were injured “in or around the Tahoe.”

Kampbell was declared deceased at the scene, and Alvarez was airlifted to a Ventura County hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

CHP officers did not release any information regarding why the Tahoe drifted into oncoming traffic.

Based on the preliminary information available, a final determination on the possible involvement of alcohol or drugs has not been made.

“This collision is being investigated by the CHP’s Moorpark area Office,” according to a release emailed Friday by Officer Joseph Herzer of the Moorpark Office. “Any potential witnesses that have not already given their statements to an investigating officer or have potential dash camera footage of this crash are encouraged to contact the CHP’s Moorpark office at 805-553-0800.”

The spokesman for the Moorpark area Office was not available Friday.

Kampbell announced in March he was named as an Assembly district delegate for Democrats in the SCV, according to his Facebook page. His wife, Michelle Casiano Kampbell, worked as a district representative for former Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita. Kasiano Campbell currently works for a nonprofit Smith runs that offers candidate training to women in California interested in running for office.

A GoFundMe created by Smith and several other local friends has raised more than $45,000 of its $50,000 goal as of this story’s publication.

Anyone who would like to donate to the GoFundMe can do so at bit.ly/4m5rnpP.