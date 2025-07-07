CHP: Man is arrested on suspicion of DUI after traffic collision 

A man was arrested on suspicion of a DUI after a two-vehicle traffic collision on the State Route 14 northbound at the Escondido Canyon Road on-ramp in the early hours of Friday morning, according to an email statement by Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez with the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area Office.

CHP officers arrived on the scene, contacted the man and conducted an investigation, Burgos-Lopez’s statement said.

Officers detained and arrested the man on suspicion of a felony DUI and having four or more DUIs within 10 years, the statement said.

The 28-year-old Phelan man was transported by CHP to Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital for a chemical test and evaluation, according to the statement.

The man was booked into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the statement said.