Blog

CHP: Two separate arrests involve suspicion of child endangerment, DUI 

The badge for a California Highway Patrol officer
The badge for a California Highway Patrol officer
Share
Tweet
Email

Local California Highway Patrol officers arrested two men in separate incidents involving reports of child endangerment over the weekend, according to an email statement by Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez with the CHP’s Newhall-area Office. 

A man was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment after a reported physical altercation at around 11:46 p.m. near State Route 14 and Sand Canyon Road on Friday, according to the statement from Burgos-Lopez. 

Officers were advised of a “be on the lookout” broadcast in connection with an incident involving a red and gray Chevrolet Silverado, according to the email statement. 

Officers responded to the area and were able to locate the vehicle northbound on SR-14 south of Red Rover Mine Road, according to the statement. 

CHP officers conducted an enforcement stop on the vehicle and investigated, the statement said. 

The 44-year-old Lancaster man was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor DUI and felony child endangerment, Burgos-Lopez’s statement said. 

The man was booked into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, according to the statement. 

In the early hours of Saturday, another man was arrested on suspicion of a DUI and child endangerment, too, according to the email statement from Burgos-Lopez.  

CHP officers were advised once again of another BOLO broadcast for a blue Volkswagen Jetta traveling at high speeds on SR-14 southbound just north of Escondido Canyon Road, Burgos-Lopez’s statement said. 

An officer located the vehicle and conducted an enforcement stop on Sierra Highway and Placerita Canyon Road, according to the statement. 

The 30-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor DUI and felony child endangerment, the statement said. 

He was booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station, according to Burgos-Lopez’s statement. 

Picture of Kamryn Martell

Kamryn Martell

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS