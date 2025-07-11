Council announces ‘unplanned vacancy’ on commission 

After a controversial 3-2 vote to oust Planning Commissioner Denise Lite, the city of Santa Clarita announced Thursday an “unscheduled vacancy” to be filled by City Council appointment.

“The city of Santa Clarita encourages interested and qualified residents to apply for an unscheduled vacancy position on the city’s Planning Commission,” according to the news release.

The term would last until Dec. 31, 2026, which is when the current term of Santa Clarita Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste is set to expire.

The candidates would vie to replace Lite, who is the second nominee of Weste’s current term.

Weste’s previous nominee, Dennis Ostrom, retired last year after more than 20 years on the commission.

Weste asked her council members to remove Lite on Tuesday, after Weste said she was having difficulty communicating with Lite. Lite denied those claims at the meeting.

Santa Clarita City Council members Jason Gibbs and Marsha McLean opposed Lite’s ouster; Mayor Bill Miranda and Councilwoman Patsy Ayala supported Weste’s request.

According to the city’s bylaws, each council member nominates one person to be appointed to each of the city’s advisory commissions, including Arts, Parks and Planning, among others.

As was mentioned Tuesday, the members of the council have almost always supported each other’s nominations.

“The Planning Commission advises the City Council on matters related to development projects, property acquisition, specific plans, zoning and other planning matters,” according to the city’s statement.

The five-member Planning Commission is scheduled to meet twice a month, but in recent months has regularly met on a monthly basis.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and must maintain a principal residence in the city of Santa Clarita during their term of office. All applicants must also submit three letters of recommendation with their application.

The deadline for submitting an application and letters of recommendation to the City Clerk’s Office is 5 p.m. July 24.