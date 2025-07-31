Deputies: At least one person breaks into home through upstairs balcony 

At least one person broke into a home through an upstairs balcony on the 25100 block of Smokewood Way in the early hours of Thursday morning, according to deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies received the call at around 2 a.m. and arrived about seven minutes later, said Sgt. Nottingham, who declined to provide her first name.

There is still an ongoing investigation with crime laboratories still processing the scene, according to Nottingham.

There is no additional information at the time of this publication, Nottingham said.