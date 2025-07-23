Deputies: Domestic dispute leads to recovery of unmarked firearm  

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies recovered an unmarked firearm after responding to a domestic-related dispute in which a boyfriend struck his girlfriend and then fled the scene, according to a spokeswoman with the station.

Deputies received reports of a couple who appeared to get into a physical altercation at approximately 6:40 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Costa Brava and Valle Del Oro, said Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman with the station in an email to The Signal on Tuesday afternoon.

The woman, who’s in her 50s, was driving her vehicle when the physical altercation with her boyfriend occurred, Miller stated in the email. The 44-year-old man allegedly struck the woman before he fled on foot, forcing deputies to issue a crime broadcast in search for the suspect, according to Miller.

He was eventually located and taken into custody and, at the time of his arrest, deputies discovered he was in possession of an unmarked firearm and narcotics, Miller wrote.

The suspect, who lives in Newhall, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrest logs available online, was taken into custody and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of misdemeanor charges including: domestic battery, possession of a firearm without a serial number, and possession of a concealed firearm.

He is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail and is due in court on Wednesday morning at the Santa Clarita Courthouse, according to the arrest logs.