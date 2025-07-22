Deputies investigate report of woman brandishing firearm  

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating a report of a woman who brandished a firearm while driving and then fled the scene on Tuesday afternoon in Valencia, according to a spokeswoman with the station.

A woman described to be in her 50s allegedly brandished a firearm toward another vehicle, occupied by a female victim, while driving near the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Cinema Drive, said Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies were dispatched at 1:03 p.m. and contacted the female victim, she then reported the suspect brandished the weapon toward her when the incident occured, Miller said.

It is unknown whether the incident may be road rage related, as deputies were still gathering information from the victim, who pulled over after she contacted authorities, Miller said.

The female suspect reportedly brandished a black pistol and was driving a black Mercedes at the time of the incident, according to radio dispatch traffic, and then proceeded to drive along Bouquet Canyon Road, Miller added.

No arrests have been made as of the publication of this story, and no additional information was available, according to Miller.

This is a developing news story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.