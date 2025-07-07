Deputies: Man arrested on suspicion of negligent gunfire 

A man was arrested on suspicion of negligently firing two gunshots on the 19600 block of Green Mountain Drive on Sunday night, according to Sgt. Robert Wilkinson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies were dispatched at 8:10 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 8:15 p.m., Wilkinson said.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man and woman at the scene, according to Wilkinson.

There were no reported injuries, according to Sgt. Nelson Rios, with the station.

Rios added that the man and woman did know each other but did not shoot at each other.

The man and the woman were detained and cleared out of the residence, according to Wilkinson.

Wilkinson added that the man was cooperative, and no force was needed.