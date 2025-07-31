Deputies: Man, woman arrested on suspicion of stolen property, controlled substance 

A 30-year-old man and 33-year-old woman from Bakersfield were arrested on suspicion of possessing stolen property and a controlled substance on the 19300 block of Soledad Canyon Road on Wednesday evening, according to deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies were conducting a patrol check when they noticed a vehicle parked behind a closed business, said an email statement by Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the station.

They contacted the man and the woman, and learned soon after that the woman was on probation for receiving stolen property, the statement said.

The suspects were found to be in possession of methamphetamine, according to Miller’s statement.

There was also a point-of-sale scanner that was confirmed to be stolen, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, public information officer with the station.

Both suspects were arrested on suspicion of a felony charge of possession of stolen property and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance.

They were booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remain in custody at the time of this publication, according to Miller’s statement.

There is no additional information as of the publication of this story, Miller’s statement said.