Deputies: One person detained after foot pursuit  

At least one person was detained and arrested on suspicion of false impersonation near Kelly Johnson Parkway and Copper Hill Drive on Saturday morning, according to officials with the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station.

According to Deputy Nicholas Hoslet, deputies observed suspicious activity at approximately 9:38 a.m. with a suspect described as a male wearing a gray jacket with green pants.

The age of the suspect is unknown.

The suspect tried to run from deputies, which led them to a foot pursuit, but was ultimately caught and taken into custody, according to Jensen.

There are no additional details at the time of this publication, according to Jensen.