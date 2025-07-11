Deputies: Shooter at large after person shot in Newhall 

At least one person was transported after a shooting on the 23600 block of Newhall Avenue on Thursday evening, according to Lt. Luis Molina with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The shooting was near Las Originales Bar and Grill, according to Molina.

Deputies were dispatched at 9:27 p.m., with the first units arriving at 9:33 p.m., Molina said.

Upon arrival, deputies were unable to locate the victim, with the suspect still outstanding, Molina said.

The victim was transported to Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills, Molina said.

It remained unclear Friday morning how the victim was transported. The Los Angeles County Fire Department had no record of any patients or transports and no status of the patient, according to Geovanni Sanchez with the Fire Department.

Deputies alerted local hospitals in an effort to locate the victim and were successful, Molina said.

The victim was uncooperative when deputies tried speaking with them, so they could not confirm if the suspect and victim knew each other, according to Molina.

The condition of the victim was reported to be stable.

Firefighters were dispatched at 9:27 p.m. and arrived at 9:44 p.m., Sanchez said.

Firefighters were staged for the deputies, but then closed the call at 9:48 p.m., according to Sanchez.

Deputies are still investigating the shooting at the time of this publication, according to Molina.

At the scene, deputies were able to recover shell casings, confirming the shooting did happen, Molina said.

This is a developing news story and additional information will be added as it becomes available.