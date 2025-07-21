Deputies: Two sisters arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials arrested two sisters who “allegedly brandished knives and made criminal threats toward one another,” according to SCV Sheriff’s Station officials.

Deputies received a call to the 19800 block of Sandpiper Lane in Newhall after a report of an assault with a deadly weapon shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday, according to an email from Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The older sister, 28-year-old Antiana Little, of Palmdale, drove to the home to pick up her children when a verbal altercation broke out with 24-year-old Amaya Little, of Newhall, and then escalated.

Deputies were dispatched to the call at 9:18 a.m. Sunday and arrived a few minutes later, Marinelli said. Both sisters were detained and initially arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and criminal threats, Marinelli said.

Antianna Little had a previous arrest in April and was booked on suspicion of terrorizing causing fear, according to custody records available online. She was held in lieu of $110,000 bail. Amaya Little ultimately was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, not a firearm, and held in lieu of $30,000 bail.

No injuries were reported. Both suspects remain in custody as of this story’s publication.