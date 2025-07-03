Deputy-involved fight reported at Home Depot  

A deputy-involved fight occurred at the Home Depot in Saugus following a call for service on Thursday, a spokesman with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said.

Deputies were dispatched to the Home Depot on the 20600 block of Golden Triangle Road at 11:32 a.m. after they were notified that men were seen drinking beer in the parking lot of the business, Sgt. Mark Perkins said.

As law enforcement arrived at the location of the incident, deputies made contact with the suspects and a physical altercation broke out involving a deputy, he added. Perkins did not know if injuries were reported from either party.

The incident was under investigation at the time of this story’s publication, and no additional information was available.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.