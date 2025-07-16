Blog

False alarm at Saugus Starbucks

Firefighters look for signs of a fire at Starbucks on Seco Canyon Road in Saugus, July 16, 2025. Tim Whyte/The Signal
Firefighters responded to reports of a fire Wednesday morning at the Starbucks on Seco Canyon Road in Saugus but found no flames or smoke, a Los Angeles County Fire Department official said. 

According to Howard Tieu, a spokesman for L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 8:55 a.m. and arrived on the scene seven minutes later.  

“At the moment, right now,” Tieu said during a phone interview shortly after 9, “there is no smoke showing.” 

According to reports on the scene, firefighters searched the building but found no signs of a fire and began clearing the scene gradually. 

