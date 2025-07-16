False alarm at Saugus Starbucks

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire Wednesday morning at the Starbucks on Seco Canyon Road in Saugus but found no flames or smoke, a Los Angeles County Fire Department official said.

According to Howard Tieu, a spokesman for L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 8:55 a.m. and arrived on the scene seven minutes later.

“At the moment, right now,” Tieu said during a phone interview shortly after 9, “there is no smoke showing.”

According to reports on the scene, firefighters searched the building but found no signs of a fire and began clearing the scene gradually.