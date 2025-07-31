Blog

Fire hydrant dumps water onto street near Costco 

A fire hydrant sprays water onto Via Princessa near Sierra Highway in Canyon Country on Thursday afternoon, July 31, 2025. Photo courtesy of Nathan Meeks
A fire hydrant was spilling water onto Via Princessa Thursday afternoon near Costco Wholesale just south of Sierra Highway in Canyon Country. 

According to Los Angeles County Fire Department spokeswoman Kaitlyn Aldana, a call about a running hydrant came in around 2:20 p.m. and firefighters were on the scene about seven minutes later. 

“It doesn’t state how the hydrant became damaged,” Aldana said during a telephone interview. “It states nothing about any vehicles involved.” 

The call was closed at 2:41 p.m. 

