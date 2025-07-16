Firefighters halt brush fire near Railroad Avenue

Firefighters halted a quarter-acre brush fire near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and 15th Street in Newhall on Tuesday afternoon, according to the L.A. County Fire Department.

Fire Capt. David Dantic reported that the department was first notified of the fire, dubbed the “Juno Incident,” at 5:46 p.m. and arrived on the scene five minutes later. Forward progress was halted at 6:04 p.m., with all units clearing the scene at 7:54 p.m.

No injuries or damaged structures were reported, according to Dantic.

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.