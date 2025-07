A house fire broke out Friday afternoon in the 16000 block of Sierra Hills Street in Canyon Country.

According to Saadullah Sheikh, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 4:15 p.m. and were on the scene fighting the blaze five minutes later.

“Other than that, I do not have much,” Sheikh said just after 4:40 p.m. “No injuries, no transports.”

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be added as it becomes available.