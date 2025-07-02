Gibbs launches campaign for Congress  

By Signal Staff

Santa Clarita City Council member and former Mayor Jason Gibbs has announced his candidacy for Congress in California’s 27th Congressional District.

“An engineer, community leader and father of two, Gibbs enters the race with a clear mission: to bring common sense, local values, and real-world problem-solving back to Washington,” said a news release from his campaign.

Gibbs launches his campaign with the backing of former Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, who represented the district from 2020 to 2025 and is endorsing Gibbs as the candidate who can win the seat back for hardworking Californians, the release said.

“Washington is broken — it could use more problem solving and less political games,” Gibbs said in the release. “Families here are being crushed by rising costs, crime and a political class that’s completely out of touch. I’m a husband, an engineer, and a local leader who knows how to get results. That’s what our district needs.”

A lifelong Californian, Gibbs earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mechanical engineering from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo before working in the aerospace industry on major rocket programs.

Elected to the Santa Clarita City Council in 2020 and selected as mayor in 2023, Gibbs has focused on public safety, job creation and improving the quality of life for families in the region, the release said.

“The 27th deserves a leader who understands and lives the challenges we all face, who fights against policies that hurt working class families, and who actively works with non-profits and organizations that seek to help our most vulnerable and solve are biggest challenges – that’s Jason Gibbs,” said the campaign’s release.

“Jason Gibbs is the right candidate to take back this seat,” Garcia said in the release. “He knows the district, he knows how to lead, and he’ll never stop fighting for the people of this community. He has my full support.”

Gibbs was appointed to a second term on the City Council in 2024 after no candidates filed to run against him in District 3, which is generally on the northwest side of the city and includes portions of Saugus and Valencia. His term is scheduled to expire in 2028.

The congressional election is scheduled Nov. 3, 2026. The California primary is scheduled June 2, 2026.

California’s 27th District, currently represented by Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, includes Santa Clarita, the Antelope Valley, and other parts of northern Los Angeles County.

Gibbs’ campaign website is www.JasonGibbsforCongress.com.