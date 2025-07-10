Hot temperatures hitting SCV  

Hot weather is hitting the Santa Clarita Valley this week, beginning on Thursday with the highest temperature being 103 degrees near the south edge of Castaic Lake, according to the National Weather Service.

On Friday, the temperatures are expected to drop about seven to 10 degrees, making it in the low- to mid-90s, according to NWS meteorologists.

The temperature on Saturday is expected to be cooler, with it being in the low-90s, according to Bryan Lewis, meteorologist with the NWS.

Sunday is expected to be a few degrees warmer than Saturday, making the weather in the mid-90s once again, Lewis said.

Lewis added that Thursday would be the hottest day and then the rest of the weekend is expected to be “normal” for the summer months.

Winds are expected to be about 10-15 mph, Lewis said.

However, there are some concerns about fire weather near the State Route 14, Lewis added.

“We’re not anticipating any red flags or anything like that, but just some elevated weather conditions,” Lewis said.

Lewis advises the community to stay hydrated, stay indoors during the hotter parts of the day, and do activities in the morning or in the evening.