Judge issues warrant for elder-abuse suspect 

A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge issued a bench warrant after an elder-abuse suspect missed her court date and hasn’t been in contact with her attorney, according to court records available online.

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office charged Christina Penniston, 36, with three felonies related to a family disturbance reported at the 19300 block of Stillmore Street around 10 p.m. March 28: assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats and false imprisonment.

The weapon alleged in the attack was a metal fork and the alleged victim in the case is the defendant’s mother, according to court records and station officials.

While a criminal protective order was put in place against the daughter, the mother requested Judge Robert Sanchez DuFour to remove it, which he refused.

Penniston missed her initial appearance in May and was then ordered to undergo electronic monitoring on May 6.

The court admonished Penniston’s counsel over her failure to enroll in the monitoring the following day, according to the court’s minute order.

At a hearing in June, DuFour found out Penniston had not only failed to appear, but she also hadn’t been in contact with her attorney, according to the court record.

The judge terminated the monitoring order at Penniston’s June hearing and issued a bench warrant for her arrest in the amount of $50,000.

She is currently not in custody, according to Sheriff’s Department arrest records available online.