LASD: Backpack with gun stolen from McDonald’s

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating a Tuesday morning report of a grand theft from a Canyon Country McDonald’s, according to station officials.

Deputies said they received a 911 call around 9 a.m. to the fast-food restaurant in the 18800 block of Soledad Canyon Road, near Leuther Drive, regarding a report of a 17-year-old suspect who stole a backpack.

Station officials said the reporting party indicated there was a gun in the bag, according to Deputy Villalobos of the SCV Sheriff’s Station. She did not have any information immediately available regarding the victim.

The initial call was a robbery, but it was then reclassified due to the circumstances, she said.

Station deputies responded to the scene and investigated for more than an hour, but they were unable to locate the suspect.

Anyone with additional information about the suspect is encouraged to contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Lastly, tipsters can also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.

This is a breaking news story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.