Man arrested on suspicion of elder abuse, criminal threat  

A 38-year-old Saugus resident was taken into custody on suspicion of elder abuse and criminal threats on Sunday night after he was accused of hitting his mother, according to a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station official.

Deputies were dispatched to the 26700 block of Bouquet Canyon Road at 11:16 p.m. for a battery related incident involving a 70-year-old woman, wrote Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the station, in an email to The Signal.

The 70-year-old woman stated that her son allegedly assaulted her, after she already had an active court order against him, Miller stated in the email.

Deputies took the man into custody and booked him into the SCV Sheriff’s Station where he remains in custody at the time of this story’s publication, Miller stated.

He faces possible charges including felony elder abuse and criminal threats, as well as a misdemeanor charge for violating a court order, Miller wrote in the email.

He is due at the San Fernando Valley courthouse on Wednesday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrest logs available online.