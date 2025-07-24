Medical examiner identifies man who died after roadside incident 

Officials with the L.A. County Medical Examiner have identified a man who died Wednesday night on The Old Road and west Rye Canyon Road.

Jorge Ramirez, 32, who was listed as a transient, has been identified as the person who died after California Highway Patrol Newhall-area officers attempted to perform CPR following a suspected overdose.

Ramirez was with two other people during the incident, who were confirmed to be his brothers, according to Lt. Michael Modica of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau.

“They flagged down CHP, told them the brother was in distress in like a makeshift, I don’t know, like building or something in the wash,” Modica said.

While CHP officers began performing CPR, one of the other brothers got into a force incident with the officers, according to Modica.

“That’s then we got notified, and we sent Homicide desk team, not a response team,” Modica said.

Modica added that they send the Homicide desk team for non-suspicious incidents unless there are major indicators like stab wounds that need to involve homicide response.

There were two arrests made at the scene, but not regarding the death of Ramirez.

“I believe one had a warrant and the other one for being involved in force with the CHP,” Modica said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the emergency medical service call at 8:02 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 8:07 p.m., according to Kaitlyn Aldana, spokeswoman for the Fire Department.

Firefighters closed the call at 9:04 p.m., Aldana said.