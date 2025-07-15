Mother arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and driving under the influence  

A Castaic mother was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment after deputies responded to a rollover crash, which she is suspected of causing while driving under the influence with her son in the vehicle on Sunday night, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

At approximately 9 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the 24500 block of Copper Hill Drive in Valencia in response to a single-vehicle crash. It was reported the vehicle rolled over multiple times and then crashed into a tree, Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman with the station, wrote in an email to The Signal.

The 28-year-old mother was unaware of where she was at the time when deputies made contact, and they found she had her 5-year-old son as a passenger in the car, Miller stated in the email.

Upon further investigation, deputies observed the signs and symptoms of driving under the influence, and they performed a sobriety test, which came back with a 0.19% blood alcohol level, according to Miller. The legal limit is 0.08%.

Both the mother and child were medically treated at the scene of the incident by Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel, Miller said during a follow-up phone call, and they were both cleared before deputies took the mother into custody.

The boy suffered minor injuries in the crash, and no transports to the hospital were reported, Miller added. The Department of Children and Family Services was notified and the child was ultimately released to his relatives.

The mother was arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment and misdemeanor charges for DUI, according to Miller.

She was due at San Fernando Superior Court on Tuesday morning for her preliminary hearing, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrest logs available online.