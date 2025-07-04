No arrests in Valencia armed robbery  

No arrests have been made in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on Friday morning in Valencia, according to an official with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies were dispatched to a business on the 26900 block of The Old Road at approximately 10:30 a.m. after an employee called 9-1-1 and reported that a Hispanic man, estimated to be in his 30s, pointed a firearm at them and demanded money, said Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the station.

The suspect then left the vicinity and fled in a vehicle described as a gray Hyundai Sonata, possibly headed toward Interstate 5, Miller added.

No property or money was taken from the business, according to preliminary information, she said, and the victim did not sustain any injuries during the incident.

SCV Sheriff’s Station officials notified officers with the California Highway Patrol about the suspected vehicle used, Miller added, and no arrests have been made as of the publication of this story.

The attempted armed robbery took place at the Smoke Depot & Vapor Lounge, Miller confirmed, which is a shop near The Local Pub & Grill in the Westridge Village shopping center.