No injuries reported after motorcycle crash 

There were no reported injuries after a motorcyclist lost control and crashed on San Francisquito Canyon Road near Copper Hill Drive on Sunday afternoon, according to Officer Megan Curtiss with the California Highway Patrol Traffic Management.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the call at 1:39 p.m., according to Fred Fielding, spokesperson for the Fire Department.

Firefighters were on the scene at 1:45 p.m., Fielding said.

There is no additional information at the time of this publication due to the report not being readily available, according to Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez with the California Highway Patrol.