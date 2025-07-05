Power outage reported in Saugus

A vehicle reportedly crashed into a power pole on San Francisquito Canyon Road on Friday night, leading to a widespread power outage in Saugus, according to Southern California Edison and the L.A. County Fire Department.

“At 9:19 p.m., (first responders) were dispatched to San Francisquito and Copper Hill (Drive),” said Fire Department Capt. David Dantic. “Looks like it was a solo vehicle, no patients. And they cleared it at 9:30 p.m.”

The number of affected SCE customers is currently unknown, as is the expected time for the outage to be resolved.

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.