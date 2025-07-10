Rodent droppings force temporary closure of Castaic Ralphs  

The Ralphs grocery store in Castaic has been temporarily shut down after inspectors with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health found evidence of rodent droppings in multiple areas of the store, according to a retail food official inspection report.

L.A. County Public Health officials performed a routine inspection at the Ralphs located on the 29600 block of The Old Road on Wednesday afternoon and noted a critical violation after finding rodent droppings in nine different areas.

Those areas included: the broiler room, the mac and cheese aisle, more than 20 droppings on the floor, underneath, and in front of pallets across from the baby formula cage in the back warehouse, and gnaw marks on a rice seasoning container near the affected areas, the inspection report said.

The presence of insects, rodents, birds and other animals poses a critical risk factor to the public, which prompted officials to shut down the business immediately, according to the report.

Among the rodent droppings, other violations under the “good retail practice” included lack of cleanliness on the floors, walls and ceilings, the report said, which earned the grocery store an 88 score and a “B” grade.

In order to diminish these violations, the business must “eliminate rodents and evidence of rodents (e.g. droppings, dead rodents, nesting material, rub marks) from the facility by safe, legal and effective means at once,” and “properly clean and sanitize all affected areas,” the report said regarding the vermin infestation.

A sign stating the store is closed sits in front of the Ralphs in Castaic on Thursday July 10, 2025. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

The report adds that the store must “seal all cracks/crevices/openings and properly clean and sanitize the affected area,” in relation to the poorly maintained walls.

Ralphs will receive a re-inspection on or after Friday, the report said. If corrective action is not taken regarding all the violations, a fee of $145 will be assessed for each additional re-inspection, the report said.

The last time the Castaic grocery store was inspected, which was on May 27, the store earned a score of 94 and an “A” grade.

Some shoppers who had been unaware of the closure arrived Thursday morning to find numerous signs posted around the store’s perimeter reading, “Store Temporarily Closed. Sorry for the inconvenience! Thank you.”

The report stated that if the business permit is suspended for a second time within a 12-month period due to health code violations, it can result in the immediate revocation of the permit.

Officials with Kroger, parent company of the Ralphs grocery stores, have not responded to a request for comment as of the publication of this story.